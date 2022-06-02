SSC results: Over 92% students clear Goa class 10 board exams

A total of 92.75% students have passed the secondary school certificate (SSC) examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE), an official said on Wednesday. According to Bhagirath Shetye, board’s chairman, out of 20,345 students, 18,869 have cleared the Class 10 examination. The examination was conducted in the month of April.

At least 93.91 per cent girls and 91.62 per cent boys have passed the examination, he said. The examination was conducted at 31 centres and 173 sub-centres across the state.

Shetye further added that the board had adopted a special assessment scheme to deal with the closure of schools and challenges of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the academic year 2021-22.

As many as 916 students had availed sports merit marks, of which 17 passed the examination with these marks, he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: BITS Pilani partners with CitiusTech to upskill tech professionals