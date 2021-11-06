  • MORE MARKET STATS

SSC GD Constable 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download Staff Selection Commission hall ticket

November 06, 2021 6:14 PM

A total number of 22,424 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2847 posts are reserved for female candidates.

admit cardThe exam is scheduled to begin from November 16, 2021 (Representative image)

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: The admit cards for Staff Selection Commission GD constable 2021 exam have been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The exam is scheduled to begin from November 16, 2021. Registered applicants can visit the official website–ssc-cr.org to download their admit cards.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process would involve the following exams: computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification.

SSC GD Constable 2021 admit card: Step by step ways to download

Step 1: Visit the official website: ssc-cr.org

Step 2: Now, click ‘SSC CG admit card revised exam’ on the homepage.

Step 3: You will now be redirected to the new page.

Step 4: And use your registration number and log in.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your admit card now for future reference.

List of websites you can visit to download SSC GD constable admit card

  • North Region – sscnr.net.in
  • Western Region – sscwr.net
  • MP sub-region – sscmpr.org
  • Eastern Region – sscer.org
  • North Eastern Region – sscner.org.in
  • Southern Region – sscsr.gov.in
  • North Western Sub – sscnwr.org
  • North Western Sub-Region – sscnwr.org
  • Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – ssc-cr.org

Candidates, like mentioned above, must download the admit card as they will only be allowed to appear for the exam with a valid admit card or hall ticket.

