SSC CHSL 2018 answer key released at ssc.nic.in; here is how to download

SSC CHSL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination and candidates who had appeared for the test can now check the answer keys on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The examination for the same was conducted in computer-based mode from March 4 to March 26, 2018. Candidates who clear the Tier I of the test will be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 9, 2018. A total of 3,259 vacancies available and the finalists will be eligible for salaries ranging from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

SSC CHSL 2018 answer key: How to download

Step 1 – Log into the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2 – Click on ‘SSC CHSL answer key’

Step 3 – A PDF file will open with all the answer keys displayed.

Step 4 – Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

SSC CHSL 2018: Candidate selection process

Candidates applying for SSC CHSL will have to go through three stages of selection process. The first stage is the computer-based test which will be conducted for 200 marks. The examination will also have negative marking for every wrong answer. The second stage will be the descriptive written paper. The examination will be conducted for 100 marks and time given will be 60 minutes. Candidates who clear both the aforementioned tests will be eligible to appear for the third round which includes the skill test or typing test.

SSC conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) exam for recruitment to various posts. These posts include Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants(PA/SA), Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Court Clerk.

SSC CHSL 2018 Important dates



November 18, 2017: Application form availability

December 27, 2017: Last date for registration

February 21, 2018: SSC CHSL Admit Card 2017-18 Tier 1, released at official website

March 4 to March 26, 2018: SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam

July 8, 2018: SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam