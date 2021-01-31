SSC CGL exam: Attention candidates! Registration ends TODAY, SSC unlikely to give extension, check details

While the last date to fill in the online application form is January 31st, the candidates who have successfully applied online will be given time till February 2 to deposit their online application fee.

All the applicants who are interested to sit in Combined Graduate Level exam should fill their online application form latest by tonight as today is the last date for the candidates to fill in their online application form. As per the notice issued by the commission, Sunday that is January 31, 2021 is the last date to fill the online application form to sit in this year’s SSC conducted recruitment process. The commission has also recommended the candidates to complete their online registration process much before the deadline and not wait till the eleventh hour. Usually, the registration portal of many application forms reports a busy server and costs many candidates a year of their hard work as they wait till the last moment to fill in their application form. The commission in its instructions has also made it clear no extension will be provided to the candidates who happen to miss their application form before the expiry of the online application window.

When to deposit application fee

While the last date to fill in the online application form is January 31st, the candidates who have successfully applied online will be given time till February 2 to deposit their online application fee. Also, the candidates who want to deposit the fee in an offline mode will be allowed to generate their preferred bank challan by February 4 and deposit it in their respective bank latest by February 6.

SSC CGL exam date

Since lakhs of students sit in for the SSC CGL exam every year, the preliminary or tier 1 exam is conducted on multiple days across different centres in the country. For this year, the tier 1 exam will be conducted between May 29 and June 7.

SSC CGL vacancies

The exam is conducted every year to fill different kind of vacancies under Grade B and Grade C in different central government ministries and agencies. The total number of vacancies that are expected to be filled from the current recruitment process is about 6506. While 250 of the advertised vacancies are for group B gazetted posts, 3513 are for group B non gazetted and about 2743 vacancies for Group C posts.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in multiple stages. After clearing the tier 1 exam of the process, the selected candidates will be asked to sit for the SSC CGL tier 2 mains and for some select posts tier 3 stage is also conducted before releasing the overall merit of the selected candidates.