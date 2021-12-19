SSC CGL exam 2021 registrations set to begin on December 23: Everything to know

The calendar was shared by the SSC on its official website ssc.nic.in on Friday.

SSC CGL exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shared its tentative calendar for exams to be held for 2021-22. As per this calendar, the SSC is planning to hold the Tier-1 phase of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021, or CGL exam 2021 in April 2022. For the same, the registration would begin on December 23, with interested candidates having about a one-month window before registration closes on January 23. The calendar was shared by the SSC on its official website ssc.nic.in on Friday.

Meant to recruit people to several Group B and Group C posts in many ministries, organisations or departments of the Government of India, the SSC CGL is one of the biggest exams for job seekers in the country. For the SSC CGL exam, candidates need to have a minimum of bachelor degree.

The exam that will be conducted in April would be a Computer-Based Exam or CBE, as per the SSC’s tentative schedule.

The candidates who are called by the SSC for document verification would have to produce their documents like mark sheets for all three years of graduation or provisional certificate or graduation degree to prove that they meet the minimum education criteria. Failure to produce this proof would lead to the cancellation of the candidature of such applicants.

SSC CGL exams are conducted through two computer-based exams, one of which is a data entry skill test or a computer proficiency test and the other is a descriptive paper.