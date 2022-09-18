SSC CGL 2022 exam to be held tentatively in December, notification released

The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2022 exam of Tier 1 is tentatively scheduled to take place in December, the official notification released by the Staff Selection Commission on Saturday read. The exam will be computer based and the schedule for Tier 2 will be notified later, it further mentioned. Candidates can apply for the SSC CGL 2022 exam on the official website, ssc.nic.in

Last date for application submission and fee payment

According to the official notification, the last date to submit the online applications is on October 8 till 11 pm. The last date for online fee payment is October 9 till 11 pm and the last date for payment through Challan is October 10 (during working hours of banks). However, the last date for generation of offline Challan will be October 8. The notification further mentioned that the correction window will be open on October 12 and 13.

The application fee to be paid by the candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) is Rs 100.

Eligibility criteria

For the SSC CGL 2022 post, the minimum age is 18-20 years and maximum age group is 30-32 years as on January 1, 2022. For the notified reserved categories the upper age limit is relaxed. The minimum eligibility criteria for all the posts is a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or equivalent.

How to apply

Visit the webiste – ssc.nic.in

Then go to the apply online link

First login and then fill the form

Pay the fees if needed

Submit the form

Download and keep a copy

SSC will hold the combined graduate level exam 2022 for the recruitment of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in several ministries/departments/organisations of Government of India and various constitutional bodies/statutory bodies/tribunals, among others.