SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment: Deadline ends today – Here’s how to apply at ssc.nic.in

Today is the last day to register for the Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGLE 2018) examination. If you are one of the aspirants who has not applied for the crucial examination yet, then it’s time to login to the official website and fill the required form as soon as possible. The process for the exam had begun on May 5 with the SSC releasing an official notification for the same. The aspirants belonging to General and OBC categories will require to pay a fee of Rs 100 to appear for the examination. There is no fee for the aspirants belonging to the SC/ST categories. So, if you are yet to finish the job, here are some simple steps to follow:

How to Apply Online for SSC CGL 2018 or Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level Exam?

– Log on to the official website of ssc.nic.in

– There you will see an option to apply in the top centre of the page

– Click the apply link.

– There you will see SSC CGL 2018 Online Application.

– Fill up required details as asked in the form. Make sure that all the details entered by you are correct. Also, upload the photograph and signature image.

– In the last step, pay the fee online using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/Wallets.

A look at the eligibility criteria for SSC CGL 2018

– Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL examination 2018 should have Indian nationality.

– Minimum qualification: bachelor’s degree from any university recognised by the Indian government.

– Candidates in the last year of graduation can also apply.

– Age limit: Minimum 20 years, maximum: 30 years.

Like every year, the exams will be carried out in 4 phases this year too. In order to get a job in the Staff Selection Committee, you will need to pass all – Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4. Here’s wishing an all the best to the candidates.