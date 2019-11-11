SRMJEEE 2020: Application form released; Know how to apply

The applicants can apply for the said examination by visiting the official website at srmist.edu.in. (Representational image)

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has issued a notification inviting willing applicants to apply for the SRM Joint Entrance Exam – Engineering (JEEE). The mode to fill the application form is available in both online and offline. For online applicants, the last date to submit the application form is March 30, 2020, while for offline, the last date is February 29, 2020. The applicants can apply for the said examination by visiting the official website at srmist.edu.in.

Important dates-

Conclusion of the application process online- March 30, 2020

Conclusion of application process offline- February 29, 2020

Date of examination- April 12, 2020, to April 20, 2020

Date of result declaration- Fourth week of April.

Counselling to begin- Second week of May.

Class to begin- Fourth week of June.

The selected applicants will get admission at SRMIST Kattankulathur, SRMIST Ramapuram, SRMIST Vadapalani, SRMIST Ghaziabad, SRM Amaravathi and SRM Sonepat.

Exam pattern-

The SRM Joint Entrance Exam – Engineering (JEEE) will be held in the online test format. A total of 150 minutes will be allotted to each candidate to solve the exam. There will be 124 multiple choice type questions of one mark each. However, there is no negative marking for the wrong answer.

Application fee-

The interested applicants need to submit an online application fee of Rs 1,100.

Know how to apply-

1) The willing applicants need to visit the official website at srmist.edu.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, click on SRMJEE 2020.

3) A new page will appear on the screen where one needs to click on ‘B.tech/PhD apply now’.

4) The candidate needs to enter the relevant details in the right side box.

5) After filling the details, click on the register button.

6) Once registration gets completed, one needs to log-in using the registration number.

7) Enter the relevant details as asked for, upload images as per the size.

8) After this, submit online application fees.