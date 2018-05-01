SRMJEEE 2018 Results declared for BTech, see how to check it on www.srmuniv.ac.in. (Image: Website)

The result of the Sri Ramaswamy Memorial University’s (SRM University) Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEE 2018) was declared today. The result was published on the official website of SRM University- www.srmuniv.ac.in. Those candidates who have appeared for the SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) can now check their outcome by login to the official web portal of the university.

The examination took place on April 16 to 30, 2018 for an admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes. The candidates who have passed the entrance examination will now become entitled to an admission to its six campuses- SRM University Haryana, SRM University AP Amaravati, SRM Ramapuram, SRM Vadapalani, SRM University Sikkim and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

SRM University has been accredited the ‘A’ grade status by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) in 2013.

After the declaration of result, the University is likely to publish the merit list. The merit list will be on the basis of individual’s performance in the entrance examination. The eligible candidates will be called for counselling. During the counselling, the candidate has to bring all the documents.

List of Documents need during Counselling-

The students must bring the following documents- Admit Card of the SRMJEEE exam, Proof of Date of Birth, Academic background, Category etc.

How a candidate will check his/ her result on SRMJEEE 2018

To check the results, a candidate has to go through the following process-

Firstly, a candidate has to visit the official website – www.srmuniv.ac.in

Secondly, after login to Website, see the right-hand side, you can get the link- SRMJEEE (BTech 2018) Result- click on it

Thirdly, the candidates have to fill the details such as name, roll number, registration number, date of birth etc.

Fourthly, check once again the details. If it’s correct then click submit/ok.

Fifthly, your result will be published on your screen.

Sixthly, save your result and also take a printout of it for future purposes.