SRIRAM’s IAS invites applications for the fresh batch of UPSC coaching 2023

Competitive exam preparation coaching institute SRIRAM’s IAS has invited applications for the fresh batch of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) coaching. Candidates aspiring to clear The Civil Services Examination should apply for the coaching classes.

According to an official release, the batch will begin in February 2023 and will continue till June, 2024. Graduates from any stream can apply for the UPSC 2023-24 batch.

To get register for the batch, students need to visit SRIRAM’s IAS’s official website at https://www.sriramsias.com/enrollnow, or one can also register at the institute centre.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the Institute provides a 10% discount to economically backward candidates. The fresh batch will appear for their UPSC exam in June 2024.

SRIRAM’s IAS holds coaching classes for about ten batches, with approximately 200 students in each batch for the UPSC examination preparation. The candidates can avail of an EMI structure for their fee payment, the release noted.