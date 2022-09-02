Sriram’s IAS announces to offer 10% scholarship discount for economically backward students

Sriram’s IAS has announced scholarships for deserving students based on the income and EWS certificate. Those with other unfavourable circumstances, including physical disabilities, loss of the breadwinner of the family, among others will also be taken into consideration post fact checking. The institute will offer a 10% scholarship discount to the economically weaker section of students.

Besides the scholarship facility, the coaching institute has extended its support by enabling coaching to UPSC aspirants who cannot afford a coaching program. These candidates are offered a convenient EMI facility, which is available for up to 18 months.

“At Sriram’s IAS, we are committed to offering the best training and education to all our students in the best way possible. Our scholarship program will help deserving students fulfil their dream with full potential without any financial burden or instability. We are confident that more students will show interest in joining our coaching online and offline programs through our scholarship initiative,” Sriram Srirangam, founder and director, Sriram’s IAS said about the initiative.

The coaching institute is about to start its scholarship this year, and other discounts related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disabilities are valid throughout the year.

The fresh batch of the civil services coaching program 2023 of Sriram’s IAS will start from September 5 and 19, 2022 which includes courses like General Studies Comprehensive, General Studies Module, and Optional Subject.

Incorporated in 1985 and headquartered in New Delhi, India, Srirangam is the brainchild of the coaching institute The institute was established with a mission to guide all aspirants, including students seeking government jobs, graduates, and post-graduates, and help them acquire appropriate analytical skills successfully for prestigious government positions. Sriram’s IAS envisioned to become a centre of excellence to ensure that all Civil Service aspirants accomplish their dreams within a specific time frame.

