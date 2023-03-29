Sriram’s IAS and Unacademy partner to provide training to UPSC aspirants.

Ed-tech platform Unacademy and offline coaching institute Sriram’s IAS Academy have announced a partnership with the aim to empower millions of UPSC aspirants. Through this partnership, Sriram’s IAS and Unacademy will work together to bring forth their pedagogy and educators backed by the latter’s online technology expertise to provide the training to candidates preparing for the Civil Services Examination, an official release said.

According to the release, the team of educators from Sriram’s IAS will be led by Sriram Srirangam, founder and director, SRIRAM’s IAS. The online courses of SRIRAM’S IAS will be available exclusively on Unacademy, the release added

Aspirants who wish to enroll in the new batches can apply from April 10th for the upcoming academic year.

“Unacademy’s partnership with the skilled educators at Sriram’s IAS aims to create more value offerings for the UPSC aspirants in the upcoming academic cycle and offer the best-in-class education and resources for them ahead of the exams, ” Vivek Sinha, chief operating officer, Unacademy, said.

Furthermore, Srirangam Sriram said that with this joint initiative affordability has been kept in key focus.

This partnership will further focus on the overall development of the aspirants and make them industry ready through hybrid training, mock test series, solving numerous previous year question papers and focusing upon changing examination trends. For 2023 and 2024 UPSC preparations, three upcoming batches are open for registrations which will commence from April 10th onwards.