Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution announces scholarships of Rs 1,000 crore for students

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution has announced an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 crore for school and college students, an official statement said. According to Sushma Boppana, director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution, co-founder, Infinity Learn, the organisation spends Rs 700-800 crore every year on scholarships but the new fund will be spent in a very structured manner on students at various stages of their academic journey.

“We will give out cash rewards for students who qualify Score Stem Challenge 2022 in the range of Rs 10,000-Rs 1 lakh to help them address issues around education. If the qualified student from the economically weaker section of the society wants to enrol in a good school, we will help them in getting admission and scholarship will help them in fee payment,” Bopanna said.

Sri Chaitanya aims to reach out to 10 lakh children for the scholarship every year which will cover tuition fee up to 100%. “There are 3-4 rounds of attempts for the students, that includes various types of assessment at each stage. The one who qualifies the first one will access the stipulated scholarship. The later steps are to assess the student’s economic condition, need, interest, and calibre. The duration of the program is one academic year,” Bopanna added.

Furthermore, Sri Chaitanya team aims to visit the homes of the students, assess their requirements and economic conditions to identify their economic status. It further added that the online exams will be held from August 26 to November 30 and offline exams on September 18, October 16 and November 13.

“The last day for registration is 3 days before the exam date. Students can take the test from anywhere in India by signing in to Infinity Learn website or visiting Sri Chaitanya campuses,” the education firm said in the statement.

With inputs from PTI.

