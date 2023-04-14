Sri Balaji University, Pune invites applications for UG, PG programmes.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has commenced registrations for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The courses have been designed to cater to the needs of the industry, offering students various specialisations to enhance their professional skills. Prospective applicants can select from a wide range of UG and PG programmes, including BBA, BA, BA in Liberal Arts, LLB, BA-LLB, BBA-LLB, B.Sc in Actuarial Science, BCA, MCA, and BBA+MBA, according to an official statement. “Our programmes are designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business and technology landscape,” B. Paramanandhan, pro-chancellor SBUP, president SBS, said.

SBUP offers a BA programme that includes specialisations in psychology, economics, and political science. Additionally, SBUP provides a BA in Liberal Arts, which aims to produce well-rounded professionals with a comprehensive understanding of societal issues, creativity, and economics. Graduates of these programmes can pursue careers in the public and private sectors, as independent professionals or consultants. SBUP goes beyond traditional curricula and has collaborated with industry leaders such as Coursera, Bosche, Subex, Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City (PCSCL) to expand learning opportunities for its students, the statement mentioned.

Various initiatives, such as interactive sessions with industry experts, guest lectures, and industrial visits, are among the ways the University supports student growth. The University’s commitment to innovation and student development has resulted in an almost 100% placement rate annually. Despite the pandemic, SBUP graduates have secured jobs at top companies like Google, Amazon, Infosys, Deloitte, Tata Technology, Johnson and Johnson, Hyundai, and HDFC, the statement claimed.

Furthermore, to be eligible for UG courses at SBUP, applicants need to have a minimum of 50% marks in 12th grade. Candidates who meet the initial application criteria will be invited for a Personal Interview. For PG courses, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks and must also appear for S-BEST or have a valid CAT/MAT/XAT/MH-CET score, the statement added.

