SRI-B launches ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ programme at Cambridge Institute of Technology

Samsung Research and Development Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B) has launched the Samsung Innovation Campus programme at the Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT) in Bengaluru with the aim to upskill youth in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding and Programming. The initiative further aims contribute towards Government’s Skill India initiative as part of its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia.

According an official release, youth enrolled for the programme will undergo classroom and online training and complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas. The Samsung Innovation Campus curriculum is designed to help close the skills gap and make students industry-ready, the release said. Additionally, the release mentioned that engineers from SRI-B will mentor the faculty at CIT to bridge the industry-academia gap.

“The goal of the Samsung Innovation Campus is to contribute to the development of India by empowering youth with education. This will further boost new India’s growth story and strengthen our commitment to Powering Digital India,” Mohan Rao Goli, chief technology officer, SRI-B , said.

As part of its collaboration with the Institute, Samsung has also setup a Data Lab at the campus. The Samsung SEED Lab (Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data) in the Institute premises aims to enable lab members, faculty and students to work on AI and Data Science projects under the mentorship of SRI-B. The lab plans to execute projects by establishing an end-to-end pipeline for data, which includes data collection, data engineering (curation, labelling, data management archival, among others).