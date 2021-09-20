SRCC, Vedantu to hold National Economics Olympiad

Each question accounts for one mark and there will be no negative marking in this round.

The Economics Society, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), has invited applications for the National Economics Olympiad, a nationwide school-level economics Olympiad for students of classes 11 and 12. The top three participants from each class will be awarded cumulative cash scholarships worth Rs 65,000 and all participants will get a certificate. This Olympiad is being organised in collaboration with Vedantu, the edtech major.

The preliminary round will have four sections—economics concepts, logical reasoning, case studies and data interpretation, with 10 questions each. Each question accounts for one mark and there will be no negative marking in this round. The final round is a surprise round, details of which will be shared only at the time of the test.

This Olympiad, SRCC said, aims to provide a platform for students to test the applicability of their knowledge with practical inputs. The syllabus and design of have been structured in a way to help students in their exam preparations. The last date of the application is October 15, and the two rounds will be held online on October 17 and October 24, respectively. The registration fee is Rs 200, but those who register before September 25 will have to pay only Rs 180 only.

Last year’s National Economics Olympiad had received over 6,000 participants from across 1,200 schools and 400 cities, from across 10 countries.