SpringPeople announce launch of e-learning course library of nearly 400 courses

IT training provider, SpringPeople has announced the launch of an expanded and completely revised e-Learning course library of nearly 400 courses. According to the official statement, the library includes the latest and comprehensive courses on leading cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure and GCP, and high-end, cutting-edge technologies. It is a big collection of ‘Learning Paths’ leading to popular industry certifications, the statement added.

The statement mentioned that all SpringPeople e-Learning courses come with unlimited, 24×7 guided labs and projects as standard. The company has also launched a ‘Learning Subscription’ offer to select clients through ‘invite only’ in the current phase. This offer will be extended to all clients in the next calendar quarter, the statement said.

“As organizations shift from inflexible and expensive, classroom training to blended and e-Learning, SpringPeople’s Learning Subscriptions will enable them to be nimble in this current environment, where remote learning is often the only option available. This particularly comes at a critical time, when our enterprise customers are working to provide high-quality professional learning opportunities to upskill their remote teams through the best-of-the-breed learning modes – e-Learning, coupled with instructor-led sessions, plenty of hands-on practice and meticulous assessments,” Peeush Bajpai, founder, CEO, SpringPeople, said.

As per the statement, the ‘Learning Subscription’ is a subscription plan for individual learners, which includes, e-Learning courses, live sessions with subject-matter-expert/trainers, unlimited, 24×7 guided labs and projects, credits to use towards public instructor-led training courses, assessment and certification for select technologies and platforms.