Springer Nature partners with Medvarsity to offer blended learning modules

Springer Nature has collaborated with Medvarsity, a healthcare ed-tech company offering online and blended learning programmes (fellowship, post-graduate programmes and certificate courses) for healthcare professionals, allowing them unlimited access to 300 articles from various Springer Nature healthcare journals for a period of one year.

“As a publisher of leading medical and healthcare journals, we are firmly committed to advancing the discovery and dissemination of peer-reviewed research. The aim is to advance knowledge to explore solutions and tackle some of the world’s pressing medical problems, ” Frank VranckenPeeters, CEO, Springer Nature Group said.

The ed-tech company will include these articles, curated in the form of case reports, original research, review articles and book chapters from Springer Nature’s global database, in its various continuing medical education modules.

The content will be available on Medvarsity’splatform, covering 20 categories and specialties. This will allow healthcare professionals easy access to the latest research and information, as part of their learning journeys with Medvarsity.

“Medvarsity is happy to partner with Springer Nature India. We have always believed journals and medical research papers are rallying points for the local and international exchange of ideas. Doctors and healthcare professionals in India practise with the heaviest burden of disease, but have the least access to medical journals and research papers. We hope access to Springer Nature’s content will help our students with evidence-based practise and help better the patient and clinical outcomes,” ” Bibhuti Acharya, head of growth and brand at Medvarsity said.

With inputs from PTI.

