Springer Nature opens Academic Research Lab at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions in India

The Springer Nature Academic Research Lab has opened an Academic Research Lab in India at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions. The lab aims to provide scientific writing and publishing, and effective collaboration in research. It focuses on opportunities for students to develop technical skills, build networks, incubate ideas, and showcase innovation.

The research lab also claims to provide the research community, faculty and students a chance to interact with renowned researchers in their domain of expertise, twice every month and discuss and learn about the technical discoveries.

“Science, technology and research are the backbone of a nation. At Springer Nature, we believe in opening doors to discovery and knowledge, and the Springer Nature Academic Research Lab at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions will play an important role in helping us achieve this in India,” Frank VranckenPeeters, chief executive of springer nature, said,

“The Springer Nature Academic Research Lab at Manav Rachna will not only pave the way for better collaborations between the industry, academia and students, but will also foster a culture of innovation and research,” Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited, said.

With inputs from PTI.