SPPU Pune University Admission 2022: Entrance exams to be held between 21 to 23 July

SPPU Admission 2022: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is all set to conduct the online entrance exams for admissions to diploma, graduation and post-graduation courses from 21 July 2022 onwards.



According to the official notice, the exam for all graduate and integrated five-year courses, such as B A Liberal Arts and B Tech Aviation is scheduled to be held on 21 July 2022 while the entrance exam for all post-graduate and integrated PhD courses will be conducted between July 22 and 24.



The Online Entrance Examination (OEE) will be of 100 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) consisting of 2 sections. Section A will be based on General knowledge /aptitude /logic/comprehension for 20 marks while Section B will contain Subject-specific questions for 80 marks. There will be negative marking also for the wrong answer. One-fourth of the allotted marks for each question will be deducted.



A merit list of the candidates based on a total score of Section A and B would be prepared for admission. ln case of candidates securing equal marks in the OEE, a merit list would be prepared based on marks secured in Section B of the OEE. ln case of candidates securing equal marks in Section B of OEE as well, a merit list would be prepared based on marks secured in the qualifying examination.



The Entrance Examination is being conducted by the Department which runs the course. The detailed schedule of the entrance exam is available on the website of the respective Department. Candidates will be able to download their online admit card (hall ticket) 5 days before the online examination using the ‘Login ld and Password’ of the application form. The candidate should carry the print out of the admit card to the exam centre.