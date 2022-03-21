SPJIMR redesigns post graduate programme in Development Management focussing on post Covid world

The fees for corporate or international NGO sponsored candidates are Rs 3,00,000 and for self-sponsored or other NGO candidates is Rs 1,50,000.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has redesigned its post graduate programme in Development Management, (PGPDM) and commenced the admissions process for the 20th cohort of the program. The 12-month executive management programme aims to develop leaders for the social development sector including NGOs, the CSR function of corporate organisations, foundations, and social enterprises.

The programme was introduced in 2011 and with 19 cohorts over 11 years, the institute claims to have impacted 274 organisations across 21 states of India. With inputs from PTI, the programme has been redesigned with a greater emphasis on wise innovation and change management for sustainable development after observing the impact of COVID on society.

The new structure of the programme blends the efficiency of online learning along with the networking and relationship building through in-person interactions. The programme is modular and enables students to continue working at their current organisations. It comprise of 30 courses, delivered over six contact periods of two weeks each. The first and the last contacts are held on SPJIMR’s Mumbai campus, while the remaining four contacts are held online on weekends and weekday evenings. After the completion of the programme, the participants become part of SPJIMR’s global alumni and become members of a larger sustainable social innovation community that is nurtured by SPJIMR’s Centre for Innovation in Sustainable Development.

The last date for submitting applications for 20 cohort is April 10, 2022, with the programme commencing on May 07, 2022. The eligibility criteria for the programme include a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university and a minimum of two years of relevant work experience. The fees for corporate or international NGO sponsored candidates are Rs 3,00,000 and for self-sponsored or other NGO candidates is Rs 1,50,000.

Read also: Maharashtra Government and Khan Academy join hands to improve math learning of state’s Government school students