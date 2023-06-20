scorecardresearch
SPJIMR opens applications for PGPM 2024-25; introduces ‘Restart’ initiative for women returning to workforce

To be eligible for the PGPM program, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university, along with at least three years of relevant work experience.

Written by FE Education
SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is now accepting applications for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) for the batch of 2024-25. The PGPM at SPJIMR is an 18-month programme approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), designed to cater to the needs of working executives. It serves as a career accelerator, specifically tailored for individuals with a minimum of three years of work experience and a strong foundation in their respective domains. The programme aims to equip them with the essential skills to take up leadership positions in general management, according to an official release.

This year, the PGPM programme introduces a new initiative called “Restart” aimed at women candidates who have taken a career break and are looking to rejoin the workforce. The “Restart” initiative offers an opportunity for these candidates to revitalise their professional journey and pursue new growth opportunities, the release mentioned.

To be eligible for the PGPM program, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university, along with at least three years of relevant work experience. Women who have taken a career break of at least two years and have three years of full-time work experience can also apply under the Restart Initiative. Candidates can submit a valid GMAT score between October 30, 2018, and October 30, 2023, or CAT scores from 2020, 2021, and 2022. The deadline to submit the GMAT score is October 30, 2023, the release noted.

The programme offers specialisations in Finance, Information Management, Marketing, Operations and Supply Chain, Business Analytics, and General Management. The last date for applications for the batch of 2024-25 is October 2, 2023. The programme has introduced a three-phase admissions system to offer early offers to exceptional candidates. The programme is scheduled to commence on December 2, 2023, it added.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 12:30 IST

