SPJIMR launches accelerator programme for finance industry startups.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P.Jain Institute of Management and Research’s Centre for Financial Innovation (CFI) has collaborated with Mumbai Angels to introduce the ‘SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator’. The accelerator initiative is designed to aid finance industry startups by uniting top-notch startups, esteemed mentors, leading corporations, and major BFSI players, according to an official statement.

Under the SPJIMR FinNovate initiative, startups will have access to a comprehensive range of resources, including learning, mentoring, business support, funding, and certification, all in one place. The programme has assembled a group of over 25 outstanding mentors, including prominent figures from corporate giants such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential AMC, and renowned angel investors such as Mumbai Angels, the statement noted.

This accelerator program provides startups with a chance to network, acquire valuable skills, and secure funding to advance their businesses, the statement mentioned. Furthermore, the applications for the accelerator programme will be open to startups from March ’23, and the first cohort is set to start the programme from June ’23, it added.

“SPJIMR FinNovate is our tribute to the country for promoting wise innovation and thereby an Atmanirbhar Bharat. For startups, this accelerator will be equity-free, and the only thing that the organizers are looking for is high-quality, innovative ideas,” Manoj Mohan, head, SPJIMR FinNovate, said.