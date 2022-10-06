SPJIMR invites applications for PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes

S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), a part of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, has opened admissions to two of its programmes, Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), and its newest offering the Post Graduate Diploma in Management-Business Management (PGDM-BM), for the batch of 2023-25.

According to the official statement, the PGDM and PGDM-BM are two-year full-time residential programmes. They are taught by a distinguished faculty pool, build on peer learning among a diverse group of students, and offer extensive industry networking and experiential learning opportunities, the statement added.

The statement further said, the PGDM and PGDM-BM programmes offer a Global Fast Track (GFT) for all participants through which they serve an international immersion in their area of specialisation at top-ranked global Business Schools.

“Our programmes are known for their highly distinctive and innovative approach to management education in curriculum and pedagogy. While the PGDM and PGDM-BM programmes share a foundational first year curriculum, in the second year, the PGDM programme emphasises functional specialisation while the PGDM-BM programme provides the students with an opportunity to develop general management competencies,” Sajeev Abraham George, chairperson, PGDM programme, said.

Further, the statement mentioned PGDM has an annual intake of 240 seats for Indian nationals and an additional 36 seats for foreign nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). PGDM-BM has an annual intake of 60 seats. Applicants will have an opportunity to apply to both programmes in the same form. The last date for applications is November 25, 2022. Both the PGDM and PGDM-BM programmes are accredited by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the statement noted.

Following are details on eligibility criteria and selection process for the programmes:

Eligibility

1- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university

2- Students in their final year of graduation can also apply

3- Applicants can apply with scores of CAT 2022 or GMAT(January 2020 onwards)

4- Work experience is not mandatory for the PGDM and PGDM-BM programmes; Fresh graduates and those with up to five years of work experience can apply

Selection Process

PGDM aspirants are required to opt for two choices of specialisation from Finance, Information Management, Marketing and Operations at the application stage itself. PGDM-BM develops all functional areas of management holistically and provides the unique flexibility to choose a preferred mix of courses depending on career goals.

Also Read: Educational institutions can now adopt animals at Delhi zoo, says officials

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn