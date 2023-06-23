SPJIMR invites applications for January 2024 cohort of Global Management Programme.

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, a private business school has started the admission process for the Global Management Programme (GMP). Through this programme the institute aims to offer an exceptional education and unlock global career opportunities for its students. In partnership with schools in Europe, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA), GMP aims to offer a transformative learning experience for individuals who aspire to study abroad and pursue international careers. The programme follows a distinctive structure, starting with six months of study at the SPJIMR campus, followed by an enriching journey of six-18 months at international partner schools worldwide, according to an official release.

Students pursuing the GMP have the opportunity to earn an MS/MBA from international partner schools, including STEM-designed programmes in the USA. As part of the GMP, the institute claims that students are not only offered scholarships by the international partner schools but also extensive career services ensuring that students are well-prepared to excel in their chosen career paths upon graduation, the release mentioned.

The programmes offer specialisations in fields such as Data Analytics, FinTech, Supply Chain Management, Financial Analytics, Software Engineering, among others, providing students with the opportunity to develop expertise in high-demand areas, it added. “By combining academic excellence, international exposure, and world-class career services, we equip our students to excel in a global business environment. The January 2024 cohort presents an incredible opportunity for aspiring professionals to embark on a transformative journey of personal and professional growth, in the US and Europe,” Milind Kamat, chairperson, GMP, said.