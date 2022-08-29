SPJIMR collaborates with Emeritus to launch third batch of Executive Certificate Programme

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) in collaboration with Emeritus has announced the launch of the third batch of Executive Certificate Programme in FinTech and Blockchain. According to an official statement, the programme is designed as a 7 month live online course, which aims to upskill professionals to the changing business needs in the evolving financial services industry. Furthermore, the programme focuses on increasing market share, revenue growth and mitigating financial risks.

“Aiming to develop professionals to the next level, this career-defining 7 month programme will empower learners to be future-ready and be at par with the latest technological advancements in the financial services domain,” the statement said.

Furthermore, it added that this programme is ideal for mid-to-senior level career professionals and for leaders who wish to strengthen their knowledge and integrate blockchain and FinTech in strategic planning and business expansion. “The programme is also suited for entrepreneurs and business owners who wish to unleash digital disruption through blockchain technology,” the statement noted.

According to the institution, the pedagogy of the programme includes real-world case studies and group projects through which participants can apply concepts and tools covered in the programme to an original business idea developed by them. On succesful completion of the programme, candidates will be provided with certificates and will be eligible for the SPJIMR Executive Alumni status.

“With the evolution of FinTech, and application of advanced technological tools including AIML, the sector has witnessed enormous growth in recent times. Upskilling is essential to be current and maintain relevance as per the demands of the industry and this programme enables learners to have an in-depth knowledge of the FinTech sector,” Preeta George, associate dean, executive education, SPJIMR, said.

Since June 30 2021, the institution claims to have upskilled around 185 professionals in a span of 13 months, across 2 batches.

Also Read: Samsung to expand PRISM programme to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn