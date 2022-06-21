SPJIMR announces case study competition for working executives

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai has announced ‘Success Mantra’- a case study competition for executives. This contest aims to showcase diverse, successful initiatives and bring them under the spotlight.

For this contest, executives with a work experience of three years or more, can participate. They need to be currently employed in a private or government organisation, anywhere in India. Entries can be submitted by individuals or by teams with a maximum of three members per team.

To get started, a 1000-word abstract on a key strategic initiative or solution to a business challenge faced by the organisation has to be submitted. The initiative described should not be over three years old. Final presentations will take place at the Delhi Campus of SPJIMR Mumbai. In addition to cash prizes, selected participants will get a chance to develop the case study for relevant publications.

The last date to register for this contest is June 25, 2022.

