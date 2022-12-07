Spherion Solutions launches SkoodosBridge to help students find coaching classes

Spherion Solutions Private Limited, the parent company of Skoodos, has launched another venture, SkoodosBridge to assist students in finding the best available coaching classes.

According to the official statement, the platform aims to bridge the information gap between aspiring students and career institutes by consolidating coaching expertise and candidate availability into a single platform, making it easier to find the perfect coaching. It allows coaching institutes to highlight their strengths and facilities, along with star teachers and best students.

The statement said that the platform has all kinds of courses registered, be it competitive exams such UPSC, IELTS, GMAT, CLAT and bank exams along with the information on competitive exams. The students can easily research and choose a career for themselves aided by elaborate information on coaching classes that can be compared according to preferences that include facilities, finances and more.

Institutions can promote their carefully crafted courses that are geared toward a wide range of exams offered on fiercely competitive digital platforms, the statemen said.

“SkoodosBridge will make it easier for students to choose the best coaching for themselves, while preparing by searching, selecting and choosing the right one. Coaching Centers too, have real-time opportunities to connect with the students, exam aspirants, and authentic audience who are looking forward to knowing more about an exam or want to take a counselling session for admission,” Siya Seth, founder, chief managing director, Spherion Solutions Private Limited, said.

