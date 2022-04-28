SpeEdLabs plans to collaborate with coaching academies to benefit students and teachers

Ed-tech platform SpeEdLabs is set to collaborate with coaching centres and educational institutes. The company aims to empower students and teachers and provide personalised education.

SpeEdLabs claims to be a platform that merges effectiveness of traditional teacher-classroom learning methods with the efficiency of a Fully stacked AI-enabled practice platform.

According to the company, it provides core concept notes for every chapter or areas of inquiry, based on which there are practice papers and tests created by the platform. It also adds that the app assesses and records objective and subjective assignments and automatically generates reports on a student’s strong and weaker points.

SpeEdLabs claims to have looked after enterprise resource planning (ERP) of the educational institutes with AI-enabled functions on accounting and resource management.

The ed-tech claims that at present it has expanded in over 500 cities, with more than 100,000 students and empowered over 5,000 teachers. In addition, SpeEdLabs claims to have complemented offline tutorials to shift towards a hybrid learning model.

