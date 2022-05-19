SpeEdLabs expands over 300 cities, onboards more than 5000 teachers in K12 and test-prep space

SpeEdLabs has planned to expand its footprint to more than 300 cities across 23 states in the country, onboarding 5000 teachers in test-preparatory and K-12 category. The company has further started more than 100 practice labs in partnership with its tutors to drive the supervised practice in coaching centres.

The company claims to partnered with over 100 schools across the country which are implementing the personalised practice and analytics-driven feedback for teachers and students, personalised assignments and the data-driven academic audit to move the pedagogy towards the hybrid learning in the school environment.

“Every month, the platform gets over 10 million data points for attempt rate, timing and accuracy from students. Pure Online Tutoring was a forced choice during Covid lockdown, but now the Offline classroom model using technology will be the successful hybrid model. SpeEdLabs platform uses data-driven hyper personalization, dynamic adaptive learning, algo driven automated content management and analytical data visualisation to help students achieve their potential as we bring the best of both worlds. The algorithm uses this data to dynamically calculate learning velocity for every content and expertise for every student,” says Vivek Varshney, co-founder, SpeEdLabs.

Letsventure, Mumbai Angels, Ecosystem Ventures, SucSeed Venture, Ah Venture are the angel network platform investors in the company. Additionally, there are more than 50 HNIs who have invested in the company over the last six years, including Manish Chhajed (SEP Venture), Mukul Agrawal (Param Capital), Ajith Pai (Paipal Venture), Nirav Mehta (MD) – Morgan Stanley India) among others.

