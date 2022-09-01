Internshala launches ‘Specializations’ programme with guaranteed internships

Career-tech platform Internshala has announced the launch of Specializations, a range of online courses with guaranteed internships with minimum 10,000 per month stipend. According to an official statement, the programme includes specialisation courses in data science, full stack development, digital marketing, and human resource management. Furthemore, it aims to equip students with the right skills and experience to help them build successful careers.

“Despite the number of career opportunities available today, college students and graduates still struggle to make a career in their dream field. With Specializations, our aim is to arm students with job-ready skills and build a secure career for them with a guaranteed internship. Over 1,000 students are already on their way to launch their careers in a guaranteed way,” Sumit Periwal, head, Specializations at Internshala, said.

Under the new offering, Internshala claims to have a student-centric support programme. It added that all the courses have weekly live group sessions to clarify doubts. Furthermore, it provides a question and answer (“Q&A”) forum where students can ask questions while studying.

In addition, the courses include 1:1 stand-up sessions to understand students’ progress, register their feedback and assist them if they have questions. The platform also offers 24×7 support to help students if they encounter any issues or problems during the course, it said.

According to the statement, students who would enrol for courses under Specializations would receive placement assistance. “After completing their graduation, they learn to create resumes and write cover letters. It is then evaluated by industry experts, who provide job-relevant suggestions and feedback,” it said.

Furthemore, the newly launched offering by Internshala aims to prepare students for job interviews. It claims to provide practice material to prepare for mock interviews. “After the interview, students receive performance feedback and suggestions for improvement,” it further said.

