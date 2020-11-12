Special scholarship for Class 12 girl students! Check benefits, eligibility and application details

The CBSE clarified that the hard copy applications received after December 28 will not be entertained for the scholarship scheme. (Representative image)

In a significant decision, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has offered scholarship to meritorious female students. The board has invited applications from eligible girl students to avail the financial support provided by the scholarships, the Indian Express reported. As part of the ‘CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child’, the CBSE has invited applications from students who have passed class 10th exams from schools affiliated to the CBSE board. As per the scheme, financial support will be provided to students who are eligible and are the only girl child of their parents. The board has also said that the students who had availed the scholarship scheme in the previous year can again apply for the year 2020-21 and can continue getting support for their education.

When to submit the scholarship application?

As per the announcement made by the CBSE, all eligible girl students should fill in their application form and submit them by December 10 after which no new applications will be accepted. In addition to the submission of the application, students will also need to submit a hard copy of their application form (renewal only) before December 28. The CBSE clarified that the hard copy applications received after December 28 will not be entertained for the scholarship scheme.

Eligibility for Scholarship scheme

Only those girl students who have passed their class 10th exams from schools affiliated to the CBSE board are eligible for the scheme. In order to promote gender equality and provide financial support for the education of girl students, the scheme can be availed only by those girl students who are the single child of their parents. Students must have also passed the class 10th exams with not less than 60 percent aggregate marks to become eligible for the scholarship scheme.

In addition to the financial support offered by the scheme at the rate of Rs 500 for a month, the students eligible for this scheme are also eligible for other benefits from their respective schools. A student can avail the scholarship support for the maximum period of two years, as per the CBSE announcement.