SpeakIn launches GROW, a digital coaching platform

Edtech platform SpeakIn has launched GROW, an one on one personalised coaching platform, an official statement said. SpeakIn GROW aims to bring the collective experience and expertise of Asia’s largest pool of thought leaders, subject matter experts and certified coaches directly to professional learners.

Furthermore, SpeakIn GROW can be subscribed to by businesses for their employees or by individual professionals looking to learn one on one from an inaugural price of $49 per annum. In addition, subscribers can book one on one coaching sessions starting from $50 per hour.

Key features of SpeakIn GROW includes availability of e-Learning videos, podcasts, blogs and live interactions customised to suit the individual’s requirements.

“SpeakIn GROW brings 1-on-1 coaching to professionals across Asia so that they can learn from experts and navigate the problems and issues that are impeding their lives and careers. GROW enables working professionals to access life lessons from proven achievers to unlock their full potential and turbo-charge their careers,” Deepshikha Kumar, founder, CEO of SpeakIn, said.

Furthermore, in total there are over 18,000 experts on the SpeakIn platform who will be curated and hand picked to move to SpeakIn GROW, the statement added.

Also Read: NIIT University announces scholarships for students based on CUET scores

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn