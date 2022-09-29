scorecardresearch
SpeakIn launches GROW, a digital coaching platform

SpeakIn GROW can be subscribed to by businesses for their employees or by individual professionals looking to learn 1:1 from an inaugural price of $49 per annum.

Written by FE Education
In addition, subscribers can book 1:1 coaching sessions starting from$50 per hour.

Edtech platform SpeakIn has launched GROW, an one on one personalised coaching platform, an official statement said.  SpeakIn GROW aims to bring the collective experience and expertise of Asia’s largest pool of thought leaders, subject  matter experts and certified coaches directly to professional learners. 

Furthermore, SpeakIn GROW can be subscribed  to by businesses for their employees or by individual professionals looking to learn one on one from an inaugural price of $49 per annum. In addition, subscribers can book one on one coaching sessions starting from $50 per hour. 

Key features of SpeakIn GROW includes availability of e-Learning videos, podcasts, blogs and live interactions customised to suit the individual’s  requirements.

“SpeakIn GROW brings 1-on-1 coaching to professionals across Asia so that they can  learn from experts and navigate the problems and issues that are impeding their lives and careers. GROW  enables working professionals to access life lessons from proven achievers to unlock their full potential and  turbo-charge their careers,” Deepshikha Kumar, founder, CEO of SpeakIn, said.

Furthermore, in total there are over 18,000 experts on the SpeakIn platform who will be curated and hand  picked to move to SpeakIn GROW, the statement added.

