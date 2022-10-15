LawSikho announces appointment of Yajnaseni Chakraborty as editor, senior content writer

LawSikho, a legal ed-tech firm, has appointed Yajnaseni Chakraborty as editor and senior content writer, and will be working with Vibhas Vijay Sen, director of marketing, an official statement said.

Prior to joining LawSikho, Chakraborty has worked as a journalist and writer in print and digital journalism. Furthermore, she has also acquired experience as a published translator with two nonfiction works of English translations In the interim, she has acted as a corporate communications consultant.

“In the past few years, LawSikho has become a pioneer not only in the field of legal education but also that of remote work, which the world has adopted only after the Covid pandemic,” Chakraborty said.

Previously, Chakraborty worked with ABP Group, HT Media, and Indian Express and as features editor, Hindustan Times Kolkata, and senior editor, Indian Express Bangla.

