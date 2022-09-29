Newton School launches neo recruitment portal for job hiring

Ed-tech platform Newton School has launched a neo recruitment portal for startups and corporates aspiring to hire its tech graduates, an official statement said. According to it, the portal aims to create a seamless talent acquisition experience for companies hiring from the edtech platform.

“It takes a significant investment of time and money on the part of a company to find and train the right candidate. The problem does not end there; even months of training do not guarantee a candidate’s long-term reliability,” the statement read.

Furthermore, one side of the portal claims to contain industry-ready tech resources trained by Newton School through its outcome-oriented training programmes. On the other hand, there are companies and startups looking to hire these resources, it added. “This neo recruitment portal solves the employability and hiring issues for aspirants and companies by matching company requirements with industry-ready tech resources,” it said.

In addition, the portal offers solutions such as matching candidates with relevant skill sets and job profiles, job description assistance, and talent management. It is a platform for sourcing, onboarding, managing, reviewing and rating Newton School graduates.

