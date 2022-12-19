DU UG Admissions 2022: Special spot round begins for undergraduate courses at admissions.uod.ac.in , Details here

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has started the online special spot admission round for undergraduate programmes on its official domain. The candidates who wish to be a part of the admission process can check the list of the spot round on the official website of DU – admissions.uod.ac.in.



According to the schedule, the candidates have the facility to submit their applications online from December 19 to 20 till 11.59 PM. The special spot allocation list will be released on December 22 by 10 am and then the candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seats from December 22 from 10 am to Decmeber 23 till 4.59 PM.

Candidates should note that this list will be for the candidates who applied for the admission through CSAS 2022 but have not been admitted to any college. To be considered in the special spot admission, the candidates will have to opt for ‘Special Spot Admission’ through their dashboard available on the official website – admissions.uod.ac.in.

The candidates will have to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round, otherwise they will lose their chance of admission to the varsity. Also, the candidates should note that there will be no option of upgrade and withdraw their seats in this special spot admission round.