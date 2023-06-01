SP Jain School of Global Management has announced its partnership with Glion Institute of Higher Education to launch the Master of Science in International Hospitality Business (MIHB) programme. Glion Institutions specialise in hospitality and luxury careers, with campuses in Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

According to an official release, the MIHB programme has been designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the rapidly growing hospitality industry. It aims to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the industry, encompassing its operations and management, and prepare them to succeed in the dynamic and competitive hospitality landscape.

The 16-month programme is scheduled to commence in September 2023 and will be taught on-campus in two locations – Mumbai, India, and Bulle, Switzerland. The Glion’s Bulle campus nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps region, is an ideal setting for students to immerse themselves in the hospitality business environment and gain first-hand experience in a location known for its excellence in the industry.

In addition to the opportunity to study with the business schools at two diverse locations, students will have the chance to pursue an internship in any of the world’s leading capital, facilitated by Glion. This experience will allow students to enhance their CVs and gain practical skills in a top luxury capital, further enriching their educational journey, the release said.

Furthermore, students will be able to engage in industry visits and experiential learning both in India and Switzerland, gaining hands-on experience in real-world hospitality settings. They will learn from esteemed global faculty members and industry professionals who bring their wealth of knowledge and expertise to the classroom, providing students with insights into the latest trends and best practices in the hospitality industry.

The programme will also provide ample opportunities to network with peers and industry leaders and foster valuable connections that can pave the way for future career opportunities. They will have exclusive access to Glion’s extensive network of over 4,000 industry partners and 350 recruiters, offering them unparalleled opportunities to expand their professional network in the global hospitality industry.

Upon graduation, students will receive a Certificate in Luxury Hospitality Business and Management conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management in India and a Master of Science in International Hospitality Business awarded by Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

“Our programme offers a blend of theory and practical learning that will enable students to excel in the highly competitive luxury hospitality industry. This academic alliance between both schools is an amalgamation of two of the biggest hospitality destinations in the world – India and Switzerland. It is an exclusive platform that will provide an unparalleled experience to our students to reach new heights of excellence,” Smita Jain, programme director, SP Jain, said.

Furthermore, the opportunity will help candidates to embark on a journey of academic excellence and cultural immersion with the fusion of Indian education within the birthplace of hospitality in Switzerland, Pretima Farrant, programme director, Glion MSc in International Hospitality Business, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn