Son of MGNREGA labourers cracks JEE Main despite school not having Science teachers

JEE Main results 2019: Lekhraj Bheel studied in the candlelight and cleared class 10 with over 90 percent and now as an 18-year-old has beaten all odds to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the result of which came out in April. It was not until 2012 that his village, Mogayabeeh Bhilan, in Jhalawar saw electricity for the first time. Bheel’s parents are both MGNREGA labourers

It is intriguing to know that till a while back, young Bheel had no idea about the country’s most coveted entrance examinations at the undergraduate level. His only aspiration was to make something of himself in order to support his parents, who as MGNREGA workers make a meagre Rs 3,000 per month. Clearing JEE Main, Lekhraj Bheel has not only taken the first step towards fulfilling his parents’ dream but also became the first person to achieve this feat in his village, reports the Indian Express.

Eldest among the three siblings, Lekhrak knows his parents’ struggle all too well. He recalls that when he was a child, the family’s sole meal was the water rice that his mother cooked during the morning.

READ ALSO | Students prefer online coaching for competitive exams than offline classes: Survey

But being a family of limited means did not stop his parents from encouraging their children to study hard. Lekhraj says, “With a limited income, my parents inspired us to study hard so that we can make our career.”

18-year-old Lekhraj Bheel secured over 90 percent in class 10. His school teacher advised him to move to Kota, seeing his keen interest in Science. The topper secured admission in a private coaching institute where he earned a scholarship along with free lodging, said the report by the Indian Express.

Lekhraj Bheel says he is grateful to his teacher Jasraj Singh Gujjar, his principal and the director of his coaching institute in Kota. As per the report, his teacher says that 18-year-old secured 96 and 97 marks in maths and science respectively, despite the school not having any teachers for these subjects.

Lekhraj now wants to help the meritorious students who are poor.

He says, “The people in my village are poor. I wish to raise awareness about the importance of education and want to help underprivileged students.”

The student secured the 10,740th rank in the JEE Main and will be pursuing civil engineering from a government engineering college in his home state Rajasthan.