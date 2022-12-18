Some prominent institutes have received over 10% of Centre’s total expenditure on education: Ministry of Education to RS 

Some of the prominent universities and educational institutions that have received over 10 per cent of the central government’s education budget including the IITs, NITs, and IIMs. The share of the education budget allocated to these institutions increased from 11.8 per cent in 2016-17 to 13.8 per cent in 2017-2018, the Ministry of Education told the Rajya Sabha.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Education, the share of the central government’s education budget allocated to the states has decreased from 22.9 per cent in 2016-17 to 18.8 per cent in 2020-21.

The data furnished by Subhas Sarkar, the Minister of State for Education, indicated that the central government allocated about Rs 22,529 crores to various educational institutions during the 2020-21 period. This amount, which is around 10% of the total budget, was allocated to these institutions. The states, on the other hand, received about Rs 41,984 crores.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Education, the share of the central government’s education budget allocated to the states has decreased from 13.80 per cent in 2017-18 to 11.04 per cent in 2019-20; 10.10 per cent in 2020-21 The decrease in the share of the education budget allocated to the states during the 2020-21 period was due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The share of the central government’s education budget allocated to the states decreased from 22.59 per cent in 2016-17 to 18.78 per cent in 2020-21. During the previous years, the share of the central government’s education budget allocated to the states was 23.61 per cent in 2017-2018, 22.42 per cent in 2018-19, and 18.78 per cent in 2020-21.

While the various primier educational institutions such as the IITs and IIMs receive a steady share of the central government’s education budget, up to 11 per cent, the states, on the other hand, received around 22 per cent of the total funds allocated to the education sector. According to Subhas Sarkar, the states’ cash-starved governments contributed about Rs 5.4 lakh crores, Rs 6.6 lakh crores, and Rs 6.96 crores to the education sector during the last three years.

The budget for 2022-23 provided a huge boost to the funding of premium technical institutions such as IIMs, IITs, and NITs. For instance, the IITs received an allocation of Rs 8495 crores, while the IIMs were allocated Rs 653 crores.

IIEST and NITs received an allocation of Rs 4035. IISERs received an allocation of Rs 1379 crores. For the current financial year, the government has allocated Rs 542 crores for IIITs.