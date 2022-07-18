SoME launches SoMEVaadam, a campus community initiative in India

The School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME) has announced the launch of SoMEVaadam, a campus community initiative in India. The start-up has signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with St Agnes College, Mangaluru and Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology, Bengaluru for the programme.

According to the company, SoMEVaadam is designed to empower selected students from colleges across India to build on their communication and leadership qualities. “The aim is to bring soft skills, also known as human or people skills, within the realm of mainstream academics,” an official statement said. Furthermore, it added that the courses are based on SoME’s ‘Six Cs’ philosophy which includes communication, confidence, collaboration, curiosity, competence and creativity.

With SoMEVaadam, the firm plans to nurture a campus community of future leaders of the country. It added that each community, with 20 minimum members, will conduct dedicated workshops and webinars on the ‘Six Cs’ and human skills. “This will not only help students to learn effective ways to communicate better, be more confident and collaborative but will also enable them to express themselves in a safe and non-judgemental space freely,” the statement added.

“SoMEVaadam, our Campus Community Programme, is designed to empower students through learning by doing. The Campus Ambassador (the student’s head) and the student community will get free access to short-term courses at SoME, such as Acing Job Interview and Becoming a Fearless Speaker. The students will be leading SoME flagship events like SoMEVaadam Day and Let’s Fail Day in their colleges,” Rakesh Godhwani, founder, CEO, SoME, said.

According to the start-up, apart from free access to SoME short-term courses students will also be given opportunities for personal mentorship and reference letters from SoME’s Guides as well as access to SoME’s paid webinars and seminars.

“In keeping with the changing times, educational institutions too need to evolve so that they can cater to the needs of students in meaningful ways. SoMEVaadam aims to help our students to become more confident, more collaborative, and more persuasive in their communication,” Zubaida H, head of department, PG department of english, St Agnes College, Mangaluru, noted.

Read Also: ThinkerPlace collaborates with Pune schools to introduce pre-school STEM DIY kits