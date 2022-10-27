SoME closes third round in Angel funding; raises $0.5 million

Bengaluru based tech enabled communication startup, School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME), has announced the closing of its third round of angel funding. The venture has strategically raised half a million dollars through angel funding.

According to an official statement, the round was led by existing investor Uday Singh, former executive chairman and managing director of SIS India and Mohan Alexander, an angel investor and finance veteran.

The company plans to use the latest funds to strengthen its outreach programmes, expand the team as well as introduce innovative communication programmes for working professionals, managers, CXOs and entrepreneurs, the statement added.

“We have never focussed on short-term returns, even during the pandemic-induced online learning surge, and have always adopted the big picture perspective. At SoME, we don’t just teach communication, but also life skills that aid our learners’ personal, and professional lives. Our plan now is to foray beyond the metros and tap into the tier 2 and tier 3 markets across India to create future leaders who can communicate and collaborate with confidence,” Rakesh Godhwani, founder, CEO, SoME, said.

The statement further mentioned that so far 2,500 learners have graduated from SoME. Partnerships with corporates, colleges and prestigious education institutions, such as Ahmedabad University School of Management, have helped SoME reach out to learners across age groups from different parts of the world. Envisioned as an ‘Continued Learning Platform of the Future’, SoME advocates a holistic approach to education and communication. There are no ‘teachers’ or ‘faculty’ at SoME; instead, there are ‘Guides’ who inspire learners to be fearless in their pursuit of excellence, the statement said.

