Software Technology Parks of India centre opens in Karnataka’s Davanagere

Karnataka Information Technology and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has announced the establishment of a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre in the district headquarters town of Davanagere in the state. The minister said that the centre will give further impetus to ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiatives’.

According to an official statement, the centre, spread across 10,000 square feet, has plug-n-play 102-seater incubation facility, network operations centre, 16-seater conference room and provisions for high-speed data communication facilities and other amenities and services.

The presence of the STPI centre clubbed with availability of talent pool and economical infrastructure will attract bigger companies to expand operations in this region, the statement added.

“The centre will also play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Karnataka and empowering budding techno-entrepreneurs and innovators of the region to translate their ideas into innovative products”, the minister’s office said.

Narayan said STPI has played a major role in pioneering and accelerating Karnataka’s software exports. “The STPI centres across the state have IT exports of $35 billion, and the whole of Karnataka state exports more than $70 billion each year”, he said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated the centre on Friday.

With inputs from PTI

