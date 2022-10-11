Societies that focus on education tend to succeed, says PM Modi

Societies that focus on education tend to succeed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating an educational complex near Ahmedabad that will provide needy students with facilities for holistic development. The Modi Shaikshanik Sankul near Chharodi has been set up by the Modh Vanik Modi Samaj.

“I want to emphasise societies that focus on education will succeed. Keep focusing on ways to make education more accessible to the youth is one of the main ways to success,” he said, adding that “though our (caste) people are late, we are on the right path”.

The prime minister is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Sunday. “More youngsters are focusing on medicine, engineering and other such streams. At the same time, I want to stress the importance of skill development as well. In the future, if a student does not have a degree but has some skill then it will be enough. If a child does not want to study, we should give him some skill,” Modi said.

He said this was a good achievement for a caste whose numbers are minuscule and whose members are mostly middle-class. Modi said that members of his caste had not come to him for any sort of work even though one among them has been longest serving chief minister of Gujarat and has been elected to the post of prime minister for a second time.

Modi Shaikshanik Sankul is an educational complex for needy students established with the objective to provide them with facilities for holistic development.

Addressing a rally at Modhera in Mehsana district on Sunday, the prime minister had said the people of the state supported him for the last two decades irrespective of his caste and political background.

With inputs from PTI

