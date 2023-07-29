Social science to engineering will now be taught in Indian languages: PM Modi

In a bid to promote education in mother tongue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages. The Prime Minister further informed that efforts are underway to launch new books of about 130 various subjects for grades three to 12 in 22 different languages.

“Education in the mother tongue is initiating a new form of justice for the students in India. When the students are confident in a language, their skills and talent will emerge without any restrictions,” PM Modi said on the occasion of the third anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The government claims to have taken initiatives to develop curriculum and translate books into Indian languages across courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, and Skilling. The step has been taken with the aim to break language barrier in access to quality education.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has developed the e-KUMBH portal for easy accessibility of these books. This portal will serve as an open repository at national and international level. The newly translated education and skill curriculum books are available on the e-KUMBH portal.

Also Read NEP 2020 Monitors: Over 6200 PM SHRI Schools get first installment of Rs 630 cr to strengthen education

PM Modi inaugurated the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at the newly launched International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Bharat Mandapam.