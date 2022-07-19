Social and emotional skills tops demand, digital learning the most preferred format- reveals Mckinsey report

Skill building has taken the front seat in organisations (69% respondents), with social and emotional skills in demand, as per Mckinsey 2021 report on ‘Building workforce skills at scale to thrive during—and after—the Covid-19 crisis’. According to 58% respondents, their companies’ top priority remained to close skill gaps since the pandemic began, the report highlighted. It further suggested five main actions – which includes hiring (42%), contracting (36%), redeploying (46%), releasing (29%), and building skills (69%) within the current workforce to close these gaps.

The survey findings pointed out that over half of the respondents focus on to develop leadership skills followed by critical-thinking and decision-making, and project-management. It further revealed that basic digital skills are on the priority list for some companies. However, the survey findings revealed some industry differences such as in advanced industries and industrial organisations, respondents report less focus on building basic digital skills; perhaps because these skills were already present before the pandemic.

Mckinsey report has recommended nine practices to support skill transformation such as assess the demand and need for specific skills in the future, design a portfolio of initiatives to close skill gaps and launch an organisation structure dedicated to learning. Between 71 and 90% respondents stated that their skill transformations have a positive impact on four company outcomes that includes the ability to realise company strategy, employees’ performance and satisfaction, and reputation as an employer.

Furthermore, the data from the report revealed that companies tend to be most successful at three practices related to workforce planning and assessment – assessing demand and need for specific skills in the future (58%), determining the current supply of skills (56%), and analysing skill gaps (54%). The report has highlighted that smaller organisations experience higher success rate in skilling and are particularly good at workforce-planning practices.

The survey results further suggested digital learning to be the most suitable format for skill building. Meanwhile, it indicated that overall a multichannel approach (in-person and virtual learning) to learn and skill building works best.

Read also: BITSoM announces commencement of second academic session