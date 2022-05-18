Smriti Irani launches BrickETC, an ed-tech platform designed for young aspirants

Union Cabinet Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani has launched BrickETC, an ed-tech platform on 16 th May 2022 to make creative education accessible to one and all with the affordable prices.

“The local IT talent of Pune has made creative education possible for everyone, and I’m hopeful about the future talent in India. There’s an incredible evolution in the education system, and BrickETC will help students liberate their creative senses and ensure wise decision making,” she said.

Present in the event were Chandrakant Patil, state president, Bharatiya Janata Party, Madhuri Misal, Member of the Maharashtra Legisltive Assembly and president of SMEF’s Brick School of Architecture and Interior Design.

BrickETC aims to provide guidance from field experts to navigate through an array of options in the creative world and make an informed choice based on their experience on the website and app. BrickETC would offer more than 20 courses including animation, graphic design, architecture, film making, photography, and fashion designing.

BrickETC is the brainchild of Pooja Misal, Founder and Director of SMEF’S Brick School of Architecture and Interior Design and CEO of BrickETC.

