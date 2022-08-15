Smiling Tree signs MOU with KR Mangalam University to promote environmental conservation

Environmental service provider, Smiling Tree has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KR Mangalam University, Haryana (KRMU) with the aim to carry out plantations in villages adopted by KRMU and do periodic assessment of trees planted.

According to the official statement, as a part of the MoU Smiling Tree and KRMU together will be educating farmers organic way of farming and explain the harms of pesticides and chemical based fertilizers. They will further conduct Anti-Plastic Drives, environment awareness programs and motivate students to keep their surroundings green and clean, the statement added.

“Youth has the power to reshape the world, and for that, we need to continuously teach them an effective and efficient way to protect our planet. Green education should be a mandatory part of the curriculum so that students can easily adopt the habits to conserve and protect the environment. We are fortunate to be associated with Smiling Tree who are actively involved in endeavors benefitting the environment,” CS Dubey, vice chancellor, KRMU, said.

Further, the statement mentioned that Smiling Tree in collaboration with DC Office Gurugram, Haryana Government and KRMU conducted a Plantation Drive at Village Lakhuwas, Gurugram on August 13, 2022, and planted 500 saplings to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of Har Ghar Tiranga. Lakhuwas is one of the five villages adopted by KRMU, according to the statement.

“As a part of out association with KRMU we will focus together with students of KRMU to educate farmers about sustainable agriculture and it’s advantages. How it helps in protection of the environment, reducing erosion and natural resource degradation, improving air and water quality, increasing biodiversity, as well as decreasing carbon emissions. Sustainable agriculture also advocates not to use hazardous pesticides and fertilizers,” Mukesh Kwatra, founder, Smiling Tree, said.

Smiling Tree is a social and environmental service provider while KR Mangalam University, is a private university located in Gurugram, Haryana.

