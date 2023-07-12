Smiling Tree and KR Mangalam University plant hundreds of saplings during the “Van Mahotsav Week”

Smiling Tree in collaboration with KR Mangalam University, Gurugram, planted over a thousand saplings during the “Van Mahotsav Week” from July 3 to July 7, an official release said. The plantation drive was held across five villages of Haryana which include Ghamraj, Abhepur, Lakhuwas, Zakupur, Garhi Bazidpur. These villages have been adopted by the university, as per the release.



Smiling Tree has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KR Mangalam University, Haryana (KRMU). The primary objective of this MoU is to carry out plantations in villages adopted by KRMU and do periodic assessment of trees planted. Together they aim to educate farmers about crop rotation and organic way of farming. Besides, they also aim to educate the farmers about the harms of pesticides and chemical based fertilizers. As per the release, Smiling Tree and KRMU have also jointly conducted programmes for students, farmers and others to lead an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle.

“Under our collaboration with KRMU, our focus will be to educate farmers together with students of the university on sustainable environment practices such as energy saving, water saving, reduced use of single-use plastic, sustainable food systems, waste reduction and adopting a healthy eco-friendly lifestyle,” Mukesh Kwatra, founder, Smiling Tree, said.

Smiling Tree is an eleven year old green initiative by Mukesh Kwatra which has thus far planted nearly seven lakh trees in and around Delhi-NCR besides spreading awareness to inculcate habits of using clean, renewable energy and avoid use of plastics as much as possible, the release noted.