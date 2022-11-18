Skoodos plans to launch SkoodosBridge targeting coaching centers; eyes net revenue of Rs 20 crore in FY23

School listing platform Skoodos (Spherion Solutions Private Limited) plans to launch SkoodosBridge, a new vertical arm in an effort to provide access to coaching centers, Siya Seth, CEO, Skoodos told FE Education. Further, the company aims to clock a net revenue of Rs 20 crore with a net profit of Rs 38 lakh in FY23. The company also plans to open two offices in Bengaluru and Kolkata by January 2023.

The company claims to have clocked a net revenue of Rs 11 crore on the back of a net profit of Rs 29 lakh in FY22. “In the first year of operation in FY22, we focused on product development and acquisition,” Seth added. Currently, the company claims to operate four verticals, which includes Skoodos- a search engine platform connecting parents and schools, Skoodos Mart- connecting vendors to schools, SELIN- scholars, educators and leaders international networking, and SchooBuzz- a school news platform.

As means of monetisation, the firm claims to collaborate with schools and coaching institutes to help them acquire students on a subscription based model. The average ticket cost of the offerings stands at Rs 50,000. “We do not charge anything from students. The price range of products on the platform varies between Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh,” Seth explained.

In FY22, Skoodos claims to have collaborated with 13,000 schools. In FY23, the firm aims to partner with one lakh schools and coaching institutes. In addition, the company plans to start its Franchise Model to acquire business partners. “We plan to partner with other companies for business expansion,” Seth said.

