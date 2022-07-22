SkillsLash eyes net revenue of Rs 48 crore in FY23, plans to expand in the US market

Ed-tech start-up SkillsLash aims to clock net revenue of Rs 48 crore in FY23, Rahul Kashyap, co-founder, SkillsLash told FE Education Online. Furthermore, the platform aims to post net profit of Rs 14 crore this fiscal. “While we are currently focussed on the Indian market, in Q4, FY23, we aim to expand our business in the United States (US) market,” Kashyap said. The company plans to launch Full Stack Web Development Programme and Blockchain Certification Programme in FY23. In April 2022, the company launched its first full stack developer course.

In its first year of operation beginning June 2021, the company claims to have clocked a net revenue of Rs 3.5 crore, on the back of net profit of Rs 1.9 crore. “Our infrastructure, marketing and training cost in FY22 stood at about Rs 2.1 crore which also includes taxation,” Kashyap stated. The company claims to monetise through course fee paid by students. Currently the platform offers four courses including Advance Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics Programme, Data Engineering Programme and Full Stack Developer Programme with an average ticket price of Rs 80,000. The subscription period for all programmes is three years.

In FY23, the firm plans to launch two new programmes summing it to six programmes in total. “The average ticket price used to be Rs 55,000, until February 2022,” Kashyap added. The company claims to have enrolled 700 students in FY22. In this fiscal, the start-up aims to enroll 2,500 students.

Interestingly, since February this year, the company claims to have added another feature under which it returns the money to the students if they do not get a guaranteed job. Furthermore, the firm claims to have started another vertical, under which it has collaborated with companies such as Caspien, Trakintel among others, to provide consultancy services and execute industry projects on a revenue share basis. “The cost of the services depends on the kind and number of projects. The average cost for a three months project with six resources stands at around Rs 8-15 lakh. We currently have four live projects and look forward to collaborate with more enterprises in future,” Kashyap added.